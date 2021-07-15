Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

State: Navy has not shown Red Hill fuel tanks safe from possible ‘significant’ future leaks

(Image: File photo)
(Image: File photo)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:52 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has found the U.S. Navy has not shown its underground fuel tanks at Red Hill are safe from potentially “significant” future leaks.

The state Attorney General’s Office said an investigation showed the tanks don’t meet corrosion protection requirements. According to documents, the massive steel tanks are already rusting.

The DOH Environmental Health Administration said even though the tanks are steel and there’s a concrete layer over the material, they’re not adequately protected. That’s because there’s a space between the steel and concrete itself, allowing moisture in and leading to corrosion.

The Navy is applying for a 5-year permit to continue storing the tanks at the Red Hill facility.

In 2014, 27,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled from the tanks. And just this year, 1,000 gallons of fuel leaked in May.

Environmentalists are concerned because the underground tanks sit just 100 feet above a major aquifer.

The DOH has the final say on whether to approve the Navy’s permit.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
A brush fire has burned about 200 acres in Waimea.
Firefighters work to contain wind-whipped brush fire that burned 200 acres on Hawaii Island
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Honolulu drops 42 spots in ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (July 15, 2021)
The Maunawili Falls hiking trail is closing for two years for a repair project.
Overrun by hikers, a popular Windward Oahu trail is closed for the next 2 years
Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Thursday
Felicia strengthens into a hurricane in the East Pacific, far from Hawaii
A 76 gas station in Honolulu is selling gas for $4.03 a gallon.
Hawaii residents feel the burden of rising prices as pent-up demand drives up costs