Sakura Kokumai

Sakura Kokumai
Sakura Kokumai(Hawaii News Now)
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sakura Kokumai | Team USA
  • Sport: Women’s Karate - Kata Division (Karate makes its Olympic debut in 2020)
  • Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Age: 28
  • High School: Okayama Gakugeikan Senior High School
Achievements:
  • Current World #7 In Female Kata
  • 8-time USA National Champion
  • 2019 Gold Medal at the Pan American Games
  • 2012 Bronze Medal at the World Karate Championships
  • 2013 Bronze Medal at the World Combat Games
  • Rank: 4th Degree Black Belt
Fast facts:
  • Kokumai is the only female Karateka competing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics
  • Her Karate journey started at 7 years old in Honolulu at a local YMCA, by 14 years old Kokumai was on the Team USA Junior National Team
  • Sports idols? Michael Phelps & Apolo Ohno
  • Favorite pre-competition food? Rice
  • Career if she wasn’t a professional athlete? Teacher
  • Go-to karaoke song? Every Disney song

