Sakura Kokumai
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sakura Kokumai | Team USA
- Sport: Women’s Karate - Kata Division (Karate makes its Olympic debut in 2020)
- Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Age: 28
- High School: Okayama Gakugeikan Senior High School
Achievements:
- Current World #7 In Female Kata
- 8-time USA National Champion
- 2019 Gold Medal at the Pan American Games
- 2012 Bronze Medal at the World Karate Championships
- 2013 Bronze Medal at the World Combat Games
- Rank: 4th Degree Black Belt
Fast facts:
- Kokumai is the only female Karateka competing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics
- Her Karate journey started at 7 years old in Honolulu at a local YMCA, by 14 years old Kokumai was on the Team USA Junior National Team
- Sports idols? Michael Phelps & Apolo Ohno
- Favorite pre-competition food? Rice
- Career if she wasn’t a professional athlete? Teacher
- Go-to karaoke song? Every Disney song
