Rehabbed mama manatee and her calf set free in Florida river

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A baby manatee and its injured mother are now swimming in Florida’s St. Johns River after undergoing four months of rehabilitation at Sea World Orlando.

The pair were released Wednesday near Blue Springs State Park. They were brought to SeaWorld in March.

It was a bit of good news for manatees after a report last week that Florida has already broken the record for manatee deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say more than 850 manatees have died in 2021.

Starvation is the primary reason for the deaths. Much of the seagrass they eat has vanished as water quality declines.

Even if they can be saved, what future awaits Florida's most iconic species? With their food source vanishing, rescued...

Posted by Daytona Beach News-Journal on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

