Overrun by hikers, a popular Windward Oahu trail is closed for the next 2 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A popular Windward Oahu trail that the state Department of Land and Natural Resources says has been overused is closing Thursday for two years to get a much-needed break and repair work.

The plan is to end public access for two years, and this includes the trailhead near the Maunawili Estates subdivision.

Neighbors in this area say the trail’s popularity has caused them real problems with hikers leaving trash behind, not respecting private property and vandalism.

The trail itself is also in desperate need of work — the DLNR says the master plan will explore enhancements like creating onsite parking and comfort station facilities for trail users, away from the adjacent neighborhood.

The work will also include developing new policies and procedures to prioritize the protection of the cultural sites and minimizing the impact on the people who live near the trail.

During the closure, hikers will still be able to visit Maunawili Falls via the Maunawili Trail — also known as the Maunawili Demonstration Trail — which is accessed from the scenic overlook just beyond the hairpin turn on the Pali Highway.

The DLNR reminds hikers that long-term parking is not permitted at the overlook and hikers must be dropped off.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.