Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Overrun by hikers, a popular Windward Oahu trail is closed for the next 2 years

The Maunawili Falls hiking trail is closing for two years for a repair project.
The Maunawili Falls hiking trail is closing for two years for a repair project.(Hawaii News Now)
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:55 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A popular Windward Oahu trail that the state Department of Land and Natural Resources says has been overused is closing Thursday for two years to get a much-needed break and repair work.

The plan is to end public access for two years, and this includes the trailhead near the Maunawili Estates subdivision.

Neighbors in this area say the trail’s popularity has caused them real problems with hikers leaving trash behind, not respecting private property and vandalism.

The trail itself is also in desperate need of work — the DLNR says the master plan will explore enhancements like creating onsite parking and comfort station facilities for trail users, away from the adjacent neighborhood.

The work will also include developing new policies and procedures to prioritize the protection of the cultural sites and minimizing the impact on the people who live near the trail.

During the closure, hikers will still be able to visit Maunawili Falls via the Maunawili Trail — also known as the Maunawili Demonstration Trail — which is accessed from the scenic overlook just beyond the hairpin turn on the Pali Highway.

The DLNR reminds hikers that long-term parking is not permitted at the overlook and hikers must be dropped off.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
A brush fire has burned about 200 acres in Waimea.
Firefighters work to contain wind-whipped brush fire that burned 200 acres on Hawaii Island
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Honolulu drops 42 spots in ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign

Latest News

Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Thursday
Felicia strengthens into a hurricane in the East Pacific, far from Hawaii
A 76 gas station in Honolulu is selling gas for $4.03 a gallon.
Hawaii residents feel the burden of rising prices as pent-up demand drives up costs
Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano talks to HNN Wednesday about her possible run for Governor.
Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano confirms she’s considering a run for governor
Ducks are a frequent and familiar sight in Hawaii Kai, and most of the time, they’re left...
Police investigate after ducks found dead, decapitated on Hawaii Kai roadway