Micah Christenson

2014 Gold Medal at the FIVB World League

2013, 2017 Gold Medal at the Noreca Championship

2015 Gold Medal at the FIVB World Cup

2018 Bronze Medal at the FIVB World Championship

Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Christenson became the youngest starting setter to ever compete for the U.S. on a national team at 20 years old.

During his time at USC, Christenson was a four-year starter and three-year co-captain

Christenson was part of Kamehameha’s 2009 & 2011 state title basketball teams, and the Warriors’ 2011 state title volleyball team

His mother, Charlene, is a three-time national champion with UH-Hilo’s volleyball team.

His favorite hobbies? Bodyboarding, basketball, and volleyball