Micah Christenson

Micah Christenson
Micah Christenson(Hawaii News Now)
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Micah Christenson | Team USA
  • Sport: Men’s Indoor Volleyball
  • Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Age: 28
  • High School: Kamehameha Schools
Achievements:
  • Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics
  • 2018 Bronze Medal at the FIVB World Championship
  • 2015 Gold Medal at the FIVB World Cup
  • 2013, 2017 Gold Medal at the Noreca Championship
  • 2014 Gold Medal at the FIVB World League
Fast facts:
  • Christenson became the youngest starting setter to ever compete for the U.S. on a national team at 20 years old.
  • During his time at USC, Christenson was a four-year starter and three-year co-captain
  • Christenson was part of Kamehameha’s 2009 & 2011 state title basketball teams, and the Warriors’ 2011 state title volleyball team
  • His mother, Charlene, is a three-time national champion with UH-Hilo’s volleyball team.
  • His favorite hobbies? Bodyboarding, basketball, and volleyball
  • Favorite home cooked meal? His mom’s fried rice.

