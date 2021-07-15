Micah Christenson
Micah Christenson | Team USA
- Sport: Men’s Indoor Volleyball
- Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Age: 28
- High School: Kamehameha Schools
Achievements:
- Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics
- 2018 Bronze Medal at the FIVB World Championship
- 2015 Gold Medal at the FIVB World Cup
- 2013, 2017 Gold Medal at the Noreca Championship
- 2014 Gold Medal at the FIVB World League
Fast facts:
- Christenson became the youngest starting setter to ever compete for the U.S. on a national team at 20 years old.
- During his time at USC, Christenson was a four-year starter and three-year co-captain
- Christenson was part of Kamehameha’s 2009 & 2011 state title basketball teams, and the Warriors’ 2011 state title volleyball team
- His mother, Charlene, is a three-time national champion with UH-Hilo’s volleyball team.
- His favorite hobbies? Bodyboarding, basketball, and volleyball
- Favorite home cooked meal? His mom’s fried rice.
