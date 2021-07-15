Tributes
Maui program aims to help former inmates succeed in society…and they’re getting good results

Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:26 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A team on Maui is getting a lot of praise for helping former inmates succeed in society.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s B.E.S.T. (Being Empowered and Safe Together) Reintegration Program helps those leaving custody every step of the way.

“We try to empower them by giving them the tools and the assets and the resources to be successful,” said MEO’s Community Services director, Cassi Yamashita.

Jennifer “JB” Jones is one of the program’s success stories. She was sentenced to five years behind bars in 2017.

With the help of MEO, she is out early on parole and on her way to owning her own business.

“If it wasn’t for them, I would definitely be sitting in Women’s Community Correctional Center right now,” Jones said.

Yamashita said ultimately the goal of the program is to keep the former inmates and the community safe.

“For people like me, who never really could make it, without that help, I would probably be homeless and back in jail,” said Bryant Yap.

The program serves every need of the newly freed — from helping them buy clothes, apply for identification, and find jobs and housing.

For many of the inmates, Bishop Pahia, a former Adult Correctional officer, is a familiar face.

“I always like to say that maybe I’ve never been convicted, but I spent a lot of time in the jail,” Pahia said.

After retiring, he joined MEO to make a difference.

“It became my goal in life to help others who are not as fortunate as I have been,” he said.

Pahia said it is success stories like Jones’s and Yap’s that keep him going.

“We can’t give up. We just can’t. These people need our help,” he said.

Despite their backgrounds, former inmates appreciate being given an opportunity for a second chance.

“Bishop always had faith in me. He never gave up on me when others gave up,” Yap said.

“This program, this place, these people, especially Bishop Pahia, he’s been amazing,” said Jones.

