Martin Iosefo

Martin Iosefo(Hawaii News Now)
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Martin Iosefo | Team USA
  • Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens
  • Hometown: Wahiawa, Hawaii
  • Age: 31
  • High School: Leilehua (Class of 2008)
Achievements:
  • Iosefo was a reserve for Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics that finished in ninth place.
  • Member of the USA National Men’s Rugby Sevens and Fifteens Team.
  • Participated in in the 2018 & 2019 Rugby World Cups.
  • Has made a total of 10 caps/tournament international appearances.
Fast facts:
  • Iosefo’s parents are Sifoua and Lolesio Iosefo.
  • He attended the University of Montana
  • Hobbies? Hiking, playing basketball, cooking, and hanging out with family.

