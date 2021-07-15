Martin Iosefo
Martin Iosefo | Team USA
- Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens
- Hometown: Wahiawa, Hawaii
- Age: 31
- High School: Leilehua (Class of 2008)
Achievements:
- Iosefo was a reserve for Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics that finished in ninth place.
- Member of the USA National Men’s Rugby Sevens and Fifteens Team.
- Participated in in the 2018 & 2019 Rugby World Cups.
- Has made a total of 10 caps/tournament international appearances.
Fast facts:
- Iosefo’s parents are Sifoua and Lolesio Iosefo.
- He attended the University of Montana
- Hobbies? Hiking, playing basketball, cooking, and hanging out with family.
