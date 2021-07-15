Tributes
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:06 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

