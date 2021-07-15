Mahina Maeda
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mahina Maeda | Team Japan
- Sport: Women’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
- Hometown: Haleiwa, Hawaii
- Age: 23
- High School: Kahuku
Achievements:
- Two-time ISA Junior World champion
- 2014 World Surf League World Junior champion
- 2nd woman ever to tow-surf Nazare Beach in Portugal at 16 years old
Fast facts:
- Her parents’ home country is Japan and she has dual Japan-US citizenship.
- Maeda describes herself as a “goofy-footed” surfer.
- When it comes to food, Maeda is all about fresh and organic foods from the farmers market.
- Maeda is passionate about protecting Native Hawaiians and their way of life.
- Her favorite waves to surf? Rocky Point, Fiji, Restaurants, and Cloudbreak.
