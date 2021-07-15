Tributes
Mahina Maeda

Mahina Maeda
Mahina Maeda
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mahina Maeda | Team Japan
  • Sport: Women’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
  • Hometown: Haleiwa, Hawaii
  • Age: 23
  • High School: Kahuku
Achievements:
  • Two-time ISA Junior World champion
  • 2014 World Surf League World Junior champion
  • 2nd woman ever to tow-surf Nazare Beach in Portugal at 16 years old
Fast facts:
  • Her parents’ home country is Japan and she has dual Japan-US citizenship.
  • Maeda describes herself as a “goofy-footed” surfer.
  • When it comes to food, Maeda is all about fresh and organic foods from the farmers market.
  • Maeda is passionate about protecting Native Hawaiians and their way of life.
  • Her favorite waves to surf? Rocky Point, Fiji, Restaurants, and Cloudbreak.

