Mahina Maeda

Sport: Women’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)

2nd woman ever to tow-surf Nazare Beach in Portugal at 16 years old

Her parents’ home country is Japan and she has dual Japan-US citizenship.

Maeda describes herself as a “goofy-footed” surfer.

When it comes to food, Maeda is all about fresh and organic foods from the farmers market.

Maeda is passionate about protecting Native Hawaiians and their way of life.