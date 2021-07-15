Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy to host youth baseball camps on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy have come to Hawaii to teach the next generation of ball players.

In collaboration with Hawaii’s Kado Baseball Academy, the Dodgers will host Oahu youth camps for boys and girls ages 8-12 throughout the month of July, marking the beginning of a relationship between the defending World Series champions and Hawaii’s baseball community.

“We want through this entire process to really build chemistry and partnership with the people of Hawaii,” Dodgers Training Academy founder Aaron Trolia said.

Trolia expressed that the unique style of baseball played in the islands is what attracted his club to make the trip across the Pacific.

“Baseball has been deep rooted in Hawaii for a long time and the style of play is so exciting and explosive to watch that it has always drawn the attention of when teams come over to the mainland to play,” Trolia said. “We are seeing a style of baseball that we want other kids to be able to play.”

The Dodgers Training Academy will host two more camps in July with training being held at Mililani High School and Mid-Pacific Institute simultaneously.

July 20th-23rd, and July 27th-30th are the dates scheduled for the camps that will run from 9 am to 12 pm each day.

The camps will be centered around training the youth on hitting, fielding, pitching and running skills.

Trolia adds that these clinics are just the first stage in their expansion to Hawaii with future plans to bring Dodgers players to camps, host events on the neighbor islands, and eventually set up training facilities throughout the state.

Since the MLB is currently in the middle of their regular season, no current Dodgers will be at this year’s event.

“We have plans in place that we will be launching to make sure that no matter [one’s] economic status or where someone is at, they will have the ability to be a part of this somehow in some way,” Trolia said.

The cost for each camper is $299 and $249 for campers that are Hawaii residents.

Along with the training experience, campers will also receive a Dodgers shirt, hat and a 3-month subscription to the Dodgers digital training program.

The Dodgers Training Academy also plans to host more camps in the islands this Winter and in 2022.

To sign up for the camps, you can visit the Dodgers Training Academy website.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.