LIVE: Governor confirms Hawaii’s eviction moratorium will be lifted next month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s eviction moratorium will be lifted Aug. 6, the governor confirmed Thursday.

“The eviction moratorium has been in place since April of last year,” Gov. David Ige said, at a news conference. “The pandemic is not over, but thanks to safe and effective vaccines many more people are back at work. We do know that we need to get back to normal.”

The moratorium prevents landlords from evicting tenants because of non-payment of rent.

It was aimed at preventing mass evictions during the height of the pandemic, when hundreds of thousands in Hawaii were out of work.

Lifting the moratorium is seen as part of a broader transition away from statewide emergency proclamations.

Ige stressed there are still protections in place for struggling renters.

And he urged both landlords and renters to do their homework on significant changes to the state’s landlord-tenant code, and to seek mediation so that back payments of rent can be made.

