Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

LIVE: Governor confirms Hawaii’s eviction moratorium will be lifted next month

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s eviction moratorium will be lifted Aug. 6, the governor confirmed Thursday.

“The eviction moratorium has been in place since April of last year,” Gov. David Ige said, at a news conference. “The pandemic is not over, but thanks to safe and effective vaccines many more people are back at work. We do know that we need to get back to normal.”

WATCH LIVE:

The moratorium prevents landlords from evicting tenants because of non-payment of rent.

It was aimed at preventing mass evictions during the height of the pandemic, when hundreds of thousands in Hawaii were out of work.

Lifting the moratorium is seen as part of a broader transition away from statewide emergency proclamations.

Ige stressed there are still protections in place for struggling renters.

And he urged both landlords and renters to do their homework on significant changes to the state’s landlord-tenant code, and to seek mediation so that back payments of rent can be made.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign
A brush fire has burned about 200 acres in Waimea.
Firefighters work to contain wind-whipped brush fire that burned 200 acres on Hawaii Island
Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Thursday
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into Category 2 storm in East Pacific

Latest News

File Image / Hawaii School
Watch ‘This is Now’: BOE discusses guidelines for reopening public schools
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID cases, in highest single-day increase since January
File photo of Downtown Art Center.
HPR: Rent could double for Downtown Art Center
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (July 15, 2021)