Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Lawsuit that claims state failed to prevent COVID inmate outbreaks moves forward

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge said she is allowing a class-action lawsuit that claims the state failed to protect inmates during the pandemic.

Judge Jill Otake ordered the state Department of Public Safety to “immediately implement” its COVID response plan and said a “special master” may be needed to make sure it happens.

[Related Coverage: Lawsuit alleges poor conditions at Hawaii correctional facilities contributed to COVID outbreaks]

Hawaii’s correctional facilities have logged more than 2,000 infections and nine deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The lawsuit blamed overcrowding and unsanitary conditions — such as inmates having to urinate in their drinking cups and others being forced to handle infected laundry — as the cause of COVID inmate outbreaks.

The state said it’s been “proactive” and has vaccinated more than half of all inmates.

Currently, the state reported that there are only five active COVID cases among inmates.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
If Upcountry residents use water for things like irrigation, watering lawns or washing...
‘Water fiasco’ on Maui leaves residents feeling mistreated, unfairly targeted
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Honolulu drops 42 spots in ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
Surveillance cameras captured what happened Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m. video...
Surveillance video captures suspect nonchalantly waving at passerby before break-in

Latest News

A group of ducks rests in a Hawaii Kai townhouse parking lot, close to where three other ducks...
In gruesome act of animal cruelty, 3 native ducks found decapitated in Hawaii Kai
China Walls (FILE)
Good Samaritan saves man who was swept out to sea in east Oahu
If she runs, she’s poised to face off against several established politicians.
Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano confirms she’s considering a run for governor
Maui Economic Opportunity's B.E.S.T. program helps those leaving custody every step of the way.
Maui program aims to help former inmates succeed in society … and they’re getting good results