Lawsuit that claims state failed to prevent COVID inmate outbreaks moves forward

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge said she is allowing a class-action lawsuit that claims the state failed to protect inmates during the pandemic.

Judge Jill Otake ordered the state Department of Public Safety to “immediately implement” its COVID response plan and said a “special master” may be needed to make sure it happens.

Hawaii’s correctional facilities have logged more than 2,000 infections and nine deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The lawsuit blamed overcrowding and unsanitary conditions — such as inmates having to urinate in their drinking cups and others being forced to handle infected laundry — as the cause of COVID inmate outbreaks.

The state said it’s been “proactive” and has vaccinated more than half of all inmates.

Currently, the state reported that there are only five active COVID cases among inmates.

