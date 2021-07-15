Kawika Shoji

2010 AVCA Men’s Div. I-II player of the year

2012 Gold Medal at the Pan American Cup

2017 Gold Medal at the Noreca Championship

2015 Gold Medal at the FIVB World Cup

2018 Bronze Medal at the FIVB World Championship

Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics

His father is Dave Shoji, the legendary University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach.

Shoji’s brother, Erik, is his teammate on Team USA’s volleyball squad.

Shoji has played professional volleyball in Russia, Germany, and Turkey.