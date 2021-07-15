Kawika Shoji
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kawika Shoji | Team USA
- Sport: Men’s Indoor Volleyball
- Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Age: 33
- High School: Iolani
Achievements:
- Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics
- 2018 Bronze Medal at the FIVB World Championship
- 2015 Gold Medal at the FIVB World Cup
- 2017 Gold Medal at the Noreca Championship
- 2012 Gold Medal at the Pan American Cup
- 2010 AVCA Men’s Div. I-II player of the year
- 2010 NCAA Men’s Volleyball National Champion with Stanford
Fast facts:
- His father is Dave Shoji, the legendary University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach.
- Shoji’s brother, Erik, is his teammate on Team USA’s volleyball squad.
- Shoji has played professional volleyball in Russia, Germany, and Turkey.
- At Iolani High School, Shoji played volleyball, golf, and basketball.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.