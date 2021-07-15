Jury reaches verdict in Maryland newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A jury has found a gunman criminally responsible for killing five people at a Maryland newspaper.

The jury of eight men and four women rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that Jarrod Ramos was unable to understand the criminality of his actions because of mental illness when he attacked the Capital Gazette newsroom in 2018.

The jury’s finding Thursday means the 41-year-old will be sentenced to prison, not a maximum-security mental health facility.

Prosecutors are seeking five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Ramos already had pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019, but he pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea.

