Jordyn Barratt

Sport: Women’s Skateboard Park (Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)

In 2017, Barratt was the first woman to compete at the Dew Tour Park Am.

In 2016, Barratt became the first female junior Pro to compete in skateboarding and surfing at The Vans U.S. Open.

Barratt started skating at 12 years old at Banzai Skatepark.

Barratt attended Sunset Beach Elementary School and Waialua Middle School.