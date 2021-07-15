John-John Florence
- Sport: Men’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
- Hometown: Haleiwa, Hawaii
- Age: 28
- High School: Kahuku High School
Achievements:
- 2021 Billabong Pipe Masters Champion
- 2016, 2017 World Surf League World Title Champion
- 2011, 2013, 2016, 2020 Vans Triple Crown of Surfing Champion
- 2016 “The Eddie” Quiksilver Big Wave Invitational Champion
Fast facts:
- Florence was the youngest surfer ever to compete in the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing at 13 years old.
- In May 2021, Florence suffered a knee injury that sidelined him from WSL competition.
- His brother, Nathan, is also a surfer on the WSL Big Wave Tour.
- In addition to surfing, Florence loves sailing, beekeeping, biking, and tending to his local organic farm.
- His passions also include producing a variety of surfing films and operating his own clothing brand ― “Florence Marine X.”
