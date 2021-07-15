Tributes
John-John Florence

John John Florence
John John Florence
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
John-John Florence | Team USA
  • Sport: Men’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
  • Hometown: Haleiwa, Hawaii
  • Age: 28
  • High School: Kahuku High School
Achievements:
  • 2021 Billabong Pipe Masters Champion
  • 2016, 2017 World Surf League World Title Champion
  • 2011, 2013, 2016, 2020 Vans Triple Crown of Surfing Champion
  • 2016 “The Eddie” Quiksilver Big Wave Invitational Champion
Fast facts:
  • Florence was the youngest surfer ever to compete in the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing at 13 years old.
  • In May 2021, Florence suffered a knee injury that sidelined him from WSL competition.
  • His brother, Nathan, is also a surfer on the WSL Big Wave Tour.
  • In addition to surfing, Florence loves sailing, beekeeping, biking, and tending to his local organic farm.
  • His passions also include producing a variety of surfing films and operating his own clothing brand ― “Florence Marine X.”

