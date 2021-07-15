John-John Florence

Sport: Men’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)

Florence was the youngest surfer ever to compete in the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing at 13 years old.

In May 2021, Florence suffered a knee injury that sidelined him from WSL competition.

His brother, Nathan, is also a surfer on the WSL Big Wave Tour.

In addition to surfing, Florence loves sailing, beekeeping, biking, and tending to his local organic farm.