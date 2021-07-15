Tributes
Jesse Smith

Jesse Smith
Jesse Smith(Hawaii News Now)
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jesse Smith | Team USA
  • Sport: Men’s Water Polo
  • Hometown: Kailua, Hawaii
  • Age: 38
  • High School: Coronado High School
Achievements:
  • Silver Medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
  • 5-time Olympian (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
  • 4-time Gold Medalist in the Pan American Games (2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)
  • 2016 Silver Medal at the FINA World League
  • 67-35 record, 2002 MPSF Regular-Season Champion with Pepperdine
  • 3-time San Diego Section CIF Div. II Champion with Coronado HS
Fast facts:
  • Smith was inducted into the Pepperdine Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.
  • If Smith could compete in another Olympic sport it would be surfing.
  • His biggest fear? Spiders.
  • Hobbies? Hiking, swimming, surfing, reading and writing.
  • Smith likes listening to podcasts during his commutes to training.

