Jesse Smith

2016 Silver Medal at the FINA World League

4-time Gold Medalist in the Pan American Games (2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

Silver Medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Smith was inducted into the Pepperdine Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

If Smith could compete in another Olympic sport it would be surfing.

His biggest fear? Spiders.

Hobbies? Hiking, swimming, surfing, reading and writing.