Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jesse Smith | Team USA
- Sport: Men’s Water Polo
- Hometown: Kailua, Hawaii
- Age: 38
- High School: Coronado High School
Achievements:
- Silver Medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
- 5-time Olympian (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
- 4-time Gold Medalist in the Pan American Games (2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)
- 2016 Silver Medal at the FINA World League
- 67-35 record, 2002 MPSF Regular-Season Champion with Pepperdine
- 3-time San Diego Section CIF Div. II Champion with Coronado HS
Fast facts:
- Smith was inducted into the Pepperdine Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.
- If Smith could compete in another Olympic sport it would be surfing.
- His biggest fear? Spiders.
- Hobbies? Hiking, swimming, surfing, reading and writing.
- Smith likes listening to podcasts during his commutes to training.
