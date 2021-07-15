Hugh Hogland
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:39 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hugh Hogland | Team Japan
- Sport: Men’s Basketball
- Hometown: Waimanalo, Hawaii
- Age: 21
- High School: Iolani (Class of 2017)
Achievements:
- 2014 & 2016 HHSAA State Men’s Basketball Champion
- 2016 Gatorade state player of the year
Fast facts:
- This year will be Hogland’s first Olympic Games and will be the youngest player to represent Japan in basketball
- Hogland played college hoops with Portland from 2017-2020, and joined UC Davis for the 2020-2021 season before going pro in Japan
- Hogland, who also goes by Hugh Watanabe has dual-citizenship with the U.S. and Japan
- His brother Cole is currently on the Hawaii Men’s Volleyball team
- Favorite TV Shows? Terrace House, Japanese Anime
- Favorite Hobbies? Reading Anime, meditating and playing volleyball
