Hugh Hogland

Hugh Hogland(Hawaii News Now)
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:39 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hugh Hogland | Team Japan
  • Sport: Men’s Basketball
  • Hometown: Waimanalo, Hawaii
  • Age: 21
  • High School: Iolani (Class of 2017)
Achievements:
  • 2014 & 2016 HHSAA State Men’s Basketball Champion
  • 2016 Gatorade state player of the year
Fast facts:
  • This year will be Hogland’s first Olympic Games and will be the youngest player to represent Japan in basketball
  • Hogland played college hoops with Portland from 2017-2020, and joined UC Davis for the 2020-2021 season before going pro in Japan
  • Hogland, who also goes by Hugh Watanabe has dual-citizenship with the U.S. and Japan
  • His brother Cole is currently on the Hawaii Men’s Volleyball team
  • Favorite TV Shows? Terrace House, Japanese Anime
  • Favorite Hobbies? Reading Anime, meditating and playing volleyball

