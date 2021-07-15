Hugh Hogland

This year will be Hogland’s first Olympic Games and will be the youngest player to represent Japan in basketball

Hogland played college hoops with Portland from 2017-2020, and joined UC Davis for the 2020-2021 season before going pro in Japan

Hogland, who also goes by Hugh Watanabe has dual-citizenship with the U.S. and Japan

His brother Cole is currently on the Hawaii Men’s Volleyball team

Favorite TV Shows? Terrace House, Japanese Anime