Heimana Reynolds
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Heimana Reynolds I Team USA
- Sport: Men’s Skateboard Park (Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
- Hometown: Aina Haina, Hawaii
- Age: 22
- High School: Mid Pacific Institute (Class of 2017)
Achievements:
- Currently ranked the No. 1 skateboarder in the world
- 2019 Park Skateboarding World Championships: Gold medal
- 2019 X Games Minneapolis Skateboard Park: 6th place
- 2018 Air + Style Pro: 1st place
- 2018 Park Skateboarding World Championships: Silver medal
- 2018 America’s Continental Championships: 2nd place
- 2018 X Games Minneapolis Skateboard Park: 8th place
- 2017 X Games Minneapolis Skateboard Park: 8th place
- In 2021, became the first Hawaii skateboarder to do a “full pull” on big air mega ramp
- 2010 Disney XD “Next X” champion
Fast facts:
- Reynolds father, Matt, is also his coach.
- His family runs Proper Rideshop Skate School And Skate Shop in Honolulu.
- Reynolds first dreamed of competing in 2007, when he saw idol Shaun White at the X Games.
- His hobbies include surfing and solving Rubik’s Cubes.
- His favorite breakfast? Poke.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.