By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Heimana Reynolds I Team USA
  • Sport: Men’s Skateboard Park (Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
  • Hometown: Aina Haina, Hawaii
  • Age: 22
  • High School: Mid Pacific Institute (Class of 2017)
Achievements:
  • Currently ranked the No. 1 skateboarder in the world
  • 2019 Park Skateboarding World Championships: Gold medal
  • 2019 X Games Minneapolis Skateboard Park: 6th place
  • 2018 Air + Style Pro: 1st place
  • 2018 Park Skateboarding World Championships: Silver medal
  • 2018 America’s Continental Championships: 2nd place
  • 2018 X Games Minneapolis Skateboard Park: 8th place
  • 2017 X Games Minneapolis Skateboard Park: 8th place
  • In 2021, became the first Hawaii skateboarder to do a “full pull” on big air mega ramp
  • 2010 Disney XD “Next X” champion
Fast facts:
  • Reynolds father, Matt, is also his coach.
  • His family runs Proper Rideshop Skate School And Skate Shop in Honolulu.
  • Reynolds first dreamed of competing in 2007, when he saw idol Shaun White at the X Games.
  • His hobbies include surfing and solving Rubik’s Cubes.
  • His favorite breakfast? Poke.

