Hawaii’s John John Florence ready to surf for Team USA ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Hawaii's John John Florence wins 2012 Billabong Rio Pro
By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s biggest faces ahead of this year’s Tokyo Olympics is ready to compete for the gold medal.

John John Florence announced his return from injury via an Instagram post earlier today.

“It has been a lot of hard work, I am thankful for all the support around me,” Florence said. “I can’t wait to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.”

Yesterday marked nine weeks since the Haleiwa native had ACL surgery to repair the injury he suffered on his left knee during May’s Margaret River Pro in Australia.

The two-time World Surf League champion’s 2021 campaign was off to a blazing start after winning this season’s Pipeline Masters last December.

However, like 2018 and 2019, his 2021 season was plagued by knee injuries and sidelined him for most of the championship tour.

In June 2019, Florence suffered his most significant injury to date - a ruptured ACL during competition in Brazil.

The 28-year-old will represent the United States alongside fellow surfers Caroline Marks, Kolohe Andino, and Punahou alum Carissa Moore.

Florence could become one of the first surfers ever to medal during surfing’s debut in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

