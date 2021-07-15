Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii residents feel the burden of rising prices as pent-up demand drives up costs

By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:35 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cost of US consumer goods shot up 5.4% in the past year — the highest its been since 2008, according to the Labor Department.

From groceries to gas, consumers will pay higher prices. But economists say this is temporary as the nation recovers from the pandemic.

Still, pent-up demand is driving prices up quickly.

“The pandemic has disrupted production and distribution, what we call supply chains,” said Paul Brewbaker, an economist with TZ Economics.

“That has caused prices to rise where demand exceeds supply in order to clear the markets and signal to producers to make more for which there are shortages.”

The latest local data from May showed inflation in Honolulu at a rate of 3.8%.

Currently, the average price of a gallon of gas was more than $4, according to the American Automobile Association.

The big concern of economists is an inflation cycle, where wages are dramatically raised to meet prices.

“You risk the potential of a kind of wage-price spiral,” said Jack Suyderhoud, a retired UH Business Economics professor. “Where wages drive prices up, and prices up drive wages up, and it gets this upward spiral that is very hard to combat. It would be painful to combat.”

Economists said buyers are already adapting to the changing prices.

“Past three, four months, slowly, everything gets more and more expensive,” said Scott Nonaka as he walked out of a Safeway on Wednesday.

“Every time you go to the store, you buy the same thing every week, and it’s higher every time you go to the store.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
If Upcountry residents use water for things like irrigation, watering lawns or washing...
‘Water fiasco’ on Maui leaves residents feeling mistreated, unfairly targeted
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Honolulu drops 42 spots in ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
Surveillance cameras captured what happened Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m. video...
Surveillance video captures suspect nonchalantly waving at passerby before break-in

Latest News

Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku
Maui program aims to help former inmates succeed in society…and they’re getting good results
Federal measure includes $75M to develop Hawaii’s missile defense system
Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano talks to HNN Wednesday about her possible run for Governor.
Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano confirms she’s considering a run for governor
As the nation recovers from the pandemic, consumers are seeing inflated prices
Economists say pent up demand from the pandemic is driving up prices for gas and groceries