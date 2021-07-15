Tributes
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID cases, in highest single-day increase since January

Vaccine Image / Generic
Vaccine Image / Generic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:53 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 166 new COVID infections Thursday and one additional fatality, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 522.

It’s the highest single-day increase in cases since January, and comes amid concerns that July Fourth gatherings is driving up cases. Hawaii also saw triple-digit rises in infections over the weekend.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green told HNN that some 99% of those testing positive in Hawaii are unvaccinated.

Of the new infections, 91 were on Oahu, 17 on Hawaii Island, 22 on Maui, and 14 on Kauai. There were also 22 cases of residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 38,819.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 859 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 58.9% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65.3% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

