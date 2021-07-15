Good Samaritan saves man who was swept out to sea in east Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being swept out to sea in waters off east Oahu.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the 22-year-old was found approximately 500 yards offshore from Portlock.

Officials said a good Samaritan saw the man and brought him to China Walls on a jet ski.

Once EMS arrived on scene, paramedics treated the man for multiple abrasions.

He was transported to an emergency room in stable condition.

