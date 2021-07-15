Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Erik Shoji

Erik Shoji
Erik Shoji(Hawaii News Now)
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Erik Shoji | Team USA
  • Sport: Men’s Indoor Volleyball
  • Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Age: 31
  • High School: Punahou (Class of 2008)
Achievements:
  • Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics
  • 2018 Bronze Medal at the FIVB World Championship
  • 2015 Gold Medal at the FIVB World Cup & named best libero at the tournament
  • 2013 and 2017 Gold Medal at the Noreca Championship
  • 2014 Gold Medal at the FIVB World League
Fast facts:
  • His father is Dave Shoji, the legendary University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach.
  • Shoji’s brother, Kawika, is his teammate on Team USA’s volleyball squad.
  • Shoji attended Stanford University and became the first four-time AVCA team All-American
  • The “Erik Shoji Award” is given to the nation’s best libero in Div. I-II college men’s volleyball.
  • Shoji won three consecutive men’s volleyball state titles with Punahou.
  • His favorite food? Sushi.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign
A brush fire has burned about 200 acres in Waimea.
Firefighters work to contain wind-whipped brush fire that burned 200 acres on Hawaii Island
Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Thursday
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into Category 2 storm in East Pacific

Latest News

Sakura Kokumai
Sakura Kokumai
Martin Iosefo
Martin Iosefo
Jesse Smith
Jesse Smith
Taeyanna Adams
Taeyanna Adams
Hugh Hogland
Hugh Hogland