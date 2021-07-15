Erik Shoji
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Erik Shoji | Team USA
- Sport: Men’s Indoor Volleyball
- Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Age: 31
- High School: Punahou (Class of 2008)
Achievements:
- Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics
- 2018 Bronze Medal at the FIVB World Championship
- 2015 Gold Medal at the FIVB World Cup & named best libero at the tournament
- 2013 and 2017 Gold Medal at the Noreca Championship
- 2014 Gold Medal at the FIVB World League
Fast facts:
- His father is Dave Shoji, the legendary University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach.
- Shoji’s brother, Kawika, is his teammate on Team USA’s volleyball squad.
- Shoji attended Stanford University and became the first four-time AVCA team All-American
- The “Erik Shoji Award” is given to the nation’s best libero in Div. I-II college men’s volleyball.
- Shoji won three consecutive men’s volleyball state titles with Punahou.
- His favorite food? Sushi.
