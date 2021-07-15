2014 Gold Medal at the FIVB World League

2013 and 2017 Gold Medal at the Noreca Championship

2015 Gold Medal at the FIVB World Cup & named best libero at the tournament

2018 Bronze Medal at the FIVB World Championship

Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics

His father is Dave Shoji, the legendary University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach.

Shoji’s brother, Kawika, is his teammate on Team USA’s volleyball squad.

Shoji attended Stanford University and became the first four-time AVCA team All-American

The “Erik Shoji Award” is given to the nation’s best libero in Div. I-II college men’s volleyball.

Shoji won three consecutive men’s volleyball state titles with Punahou.