Episode 70: Cooking Real Hawaii with Chef Sheldon Simeon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two-time ‘Top Chef’ finalist Sheldon Simeon joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

If you’ve ever wanted to sharpen your cooking skills, we’ve found the guy to motivate you — the Hilo native lives on Maui with his wife Janice and their four children. When they’re not busy shuttling the kids to activities, the couple manage their restaurant ‘Tin Roof’ in Kahului, and Simeon hosts weekly cooking demonstrations on social media.

Simeon also just released “Cook Real Hawaii,” a cook book featuring more than 100 recipes. It includes his family recipe for pork adobo and a surprising fan favorite: canned sardines topped with chili pepper water and sliced onions.

Through his success, Simeon hasn’t forgotten his roots. He and his wife have donated more than $15,000 from cook book sales to the Maui Foodbank.

