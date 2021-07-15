Tributes
Episode 70: Cooking Real Hawaii with Chef Sheldon Simeon

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two-time ‘Top Chef’ finalist Sheldon Simeon joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

If you’ve ever wanted to sharpen your cooking skills, we’ve found the guy to motivate you — the Hilo native lives on Maui with his wife Janice and their four children. When they’re not busy shuttling the kids to activities, the couple manage their restaurant ‘Tin Roof’ in Kahului, and Simeon hosts weekly cooking demonstrations on social media.

Simeon also just released “Cook Real Hawaii,” a cook book featuring more than 100 recipes. It includes his family recipe for pork adobo and a surprising fan favorite: canned sardines topped with chili pepper water and sliced onions.

Through his success, Simeon hasn’t forgotten his roots. He and his wife have donated more than $15,000 from cook book sales to the Maui Foodbank.

