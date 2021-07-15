In gruesome act of animal cruelty, 3 native ducks found decapitated in Hawaii Kai

HAWAII KAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ducks are a frequent and familiar sight in Hawaii Kai, and most of the time, they’re left alone

That was not the case Monday morning on Hahaione Street near Pepeekeo Street, where a grisly discovery was made — three decapitated ducks left in the middle of the road.

Beth-Ann Kozlovich was walking her dogs when she came across the ducks.

“I went a little closer and saw that they were decapitated ducks, evenly spaced, and knew this was not a natural occurrence by any means,” she said.

Kozlovich said the ducks are koloa — ducks native to Hawaii that are on the federal endangered species list.

They’re a big part of the Hahaione Valley neighborhood.

One group of ducks was resting in a townhouse parking lot, while dozens more gathered in and along a drainage canal on Hawaii Kai Drive.

Other neighbors were surprised and upset to hear that some of the ducks had been killed and left in the roadway.

“There’s a lot of feral cats. I thought they were three dead cats,” said Bruce Hamada, who also saw the ducks as he walked his two dogs about ten minutes before Kozlovich. “So they were pretty big ducks. Wow. That’s really sad to hear.”

It’s not the first instance of animal cruelty in the Hawaii Kai area.

A few years ago, someone shot a feral cat colony at the Hawaii Kai Park-and-Ride. Last February, a cat was shot with an arrow at Koko Head District Park.

“Others have talked about similar situations with kittens. A few years ago we were told that there was someone killing ducks. I can’t substantiate any of this stuff, but I can tell you what I saw on Monday morning at 6:40,” said Kozlovich.

“It’s a horrific act that someone did willingly, knowingly, and with a clear desire to be seen or have the act seen.”

She posted the photo of the dead ducks on the NextDoor app in hopes of getting some neighborhood help.

“The response has been phenomenal, and people care deeply, so much so that many are offering rewards,” she said.

“I’m not surprised to hear about community raising money for this,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers, who said it is a case of second-degree animal cruelty.

“Definitely by seeing the pictures, it’s very disturbing, very graphic, and you know, it’s not something that someone wants the neighborhood kids to see,” Kim added.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

At last check, area residents on the NextDoor app had already raised around $1,500 in reward money.

