Federal measure includes $75M to develop Hawaii’s missile defense system

Hawaii Missile Defense Radar
Hawaii Missile Defense Radar
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Congressman Ed Case said he has secured $75 million for the continued development of Hawaii’s missile defense system.

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Case said they were able to sign off on the funding as part of next year’s defense bill.

The bill proposes to fund $706 billion for federal agencies and programs in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.

“This bill ensures continued protection of our national security, preserves our domestic manufacturing base and invests heavily in research and development,” Case said.

The congressman said funding for Hawaii’s Homeland Defense Radar will further work to improve the system’s capabilities of detecting ballistic threats from countries like North Korea.

Once completed, the defense system will be able to distinguish between different types of missile threats and will address current and emerging threats.

The radar will cost nearly $2 billion to develop.

Under the proposed bill, Case said $5 million will go toward improving the safety of underground fuel storage tanks at the Red Hill facility. Some $2.2 billion will also be allotted to improve the Navy’s public shipyards, including the Pearl Harbor facility.

The Defense Appropriations funding bill now moves onto the full House of Representatives for consideration.

