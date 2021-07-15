Tributes
Chick-fil-A coming to Notre Dame campus after student, faculty opposition

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus...
Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition of Chick-fil-A to its dining services.(WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - After opposition expressed by both students and faculty, the University of Notre Dame announced Thursday that a Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to campus.

WNDU reported the opening is expected early next year.

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition to its dining services.

Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina pledged to “go to war” for Chick-fil-A’s principles after he heard some students at the school wanted to keep the fast-food chain off of their campus

“Notre Dame has examined the concerns surrounding Chick-fil-A’s charitable giving, discussed them with company representatives, campus partners and students and believes that Chick-fil-A has responded to these issues in a satisfactory manner,” the university said in a statement.

“Our students have overwhelmingly expressed a desire to have a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus, and we look forward to opening one early next year.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

