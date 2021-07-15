Carissa Moore

Part of Glamour Magazine’s 2013 Women of the Year

Inducted into the Surfer’s Hall of Fame

When she was 18, Moore became the youngest person to win a surfing world title.

She was also the first woman to compete in the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing in 2011.

Her love for surfing started at the age of 5 with her father at Waikiki Beach.

Her hobbies include scrapbooking, and hanging out with her dogs Maya and Tuffy.