Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Carissa Moore

Carissa Moore
Carissa Moore(Hawaii News Now)
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Carissa Moore | Team USA
  • Sport: Women’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
  • Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Age: 28
  • High School: Punahou (Class of 2010)
Achievements:
  • 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019 World Surf League World Title champion
  • 2020 Vans Triple Crown of Surfing champion
  • Inducted into the Surfer’s Hall of Fame
  • Part of Glamour Magazine’s 2013 Women of the Year
Fast facts:
  • When she was 18, Moore became the youngest person to win a surfing world title.
  • She was also the first woman to compete in the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing in 2011.
  • Her love for surfing started at the age of 5 with her father at Waikiki Beach.
  • Her hobbies include scrapbooking, and hanging out with her dogs Maya and Tuffy.
  • Moore took four years of Japanese language at Punahou.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign
A brush fire has burned about 200 acres in Waimea.
Firefighters work to contain wind-whipped brush fire that burned 200 acres on Hawaii Island
Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Thursday
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into Category 2 storm in East Pacific

Latest News

Mahina Maeda
Mahina Maeda
Jordyn Barratt
Jordyn Barratt
John John Florence
John-John Florence
Heimana Reynolds
Heimana Reynolds