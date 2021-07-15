Carissa Moore
Carissa Moore | Team USA
- Sport: Women’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
- Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Age: 28
- High School: Punahou (Class of 2010)
Achievements:
- 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019 World Surf League World Title champion
- 2020 Vans Triple Crown of Surfing champion
- Inducted into the Surfer’s Hall of Fame
- Part of Glamour Magazine’s 2013 Women of the Year
Fast facts:
- When she was 18, Moore became the youngest person to win a surfing world title.
- She was also the first woman to compete in the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing in 2011.
- Her love for surfing started at the age of 5 with her father at Waikiki Beach.
- Her hobbies include scrapbooking, and hanging out with her dogs Maya and Tuffy.
- Moore took four years of Japanese language at Punahou.
