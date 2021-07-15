‘Bows basketball draws Vanderbilt in first round of 2021 Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday hoops are the islands are back as ESPN Events announced the bracket for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

The hometown Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will open the tourney against the Commodores of Vanderbilt on Wednesday, December 22nd at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The Christmas classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center features some of college basketball’s best talents and provides the ‘Bows with national television exposure ahead of the Big West conference regular season.

In 2020, the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 13th edition of the annual eight-team tournament, there’s a chance that Hawaii can make history as the ‘Bows have never won their home classic since its inception in 2009.

On the same side of this year’s bracket is a foe all too familiar to UH fans - BYU.

The Cougars who clinched a berth in the NCAA Tournament last season will take on South Florida in their first game of the tournament — should Hawaii and BYU both win their opening round match ups, the two programs will face each other in the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, Stanford will go up against Wyoming and Northern Iowa will take on Liberty — another team that punched their ticket to March Madness last season.

This year’s tournament kicks off on December 22nd with the semifinals on the 23rd and the championship game on Christmas Day.

Also of note, the 2021 Hawaii Bowl at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex will be on Dec. 24 this year.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in October with all games of the Diamond Head Classic being broadcast nationally by ESPN networks.

