15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Luck was in favor of 15 more vaccinated Hawaii residents who were just announced as the June grand prize winners in the HiGotVaccinated campaign.

On Wednesday, campaign organizers released some of the names from this round of winners from across the islands. Vaccine verification is ongoing for others.

Prizes won ranged from a town adventure pack, to 100,000 Hawaiian Miles, and roundtrip airfare on major airlines.

New prizes will soon be listed at HIGotVaccinated.com. Organizers said round one winner verifications are still taking place, and the launch of the round 2 take place on July 19.

So far, more than 260,000 vaccinated individuals have entered for their chance to win. If you already entered online but didn’t win this round, there is no need to re-enter as the entry carries over to the next round.

The full list of winners is below:

Ada Kubo of Keaau – Alexander & Baldwin Kailua Town Adventure Package ($1,939 value)

Alan Stringfield of Kaneohe – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Alicia Agustin of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Andrea Cotner of Mililani – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Anna Lau of Hilo – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Anna Oyape of Ewa Beach – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Biltha Leviticus of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Calvin Shimizu of Hilo – $1,000 Gift Certificate to Pearl City Shopping Center

Candace Pang of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Cheryl Kim of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Christi Loder of Kailua – 100,000 HawaiianMiles

David Louthan of Kapaa – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points

Kourtney Davis of Honolulu – $1,000 to Elite Discount Furniture

Michael Street of Honolulu – Two roundtrip tickets on American Airlines

Pedro (Pete) Ortiz of Makawao – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

