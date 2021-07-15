Tributes
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign

The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Luck was in favor of 15 more vaccinated Hawaii residents who were just announced as the June grand prize winners in the HiGotVaccinated campaign.

On Wednesday, campaign organizers released some of the names from this round of winners from across the islands. Vaccine verification is ongoing for others.

Prizes won ranged from a town adventure pack, to 100,000 Hawaiian Miles, and roundtrip airfare on major airlines.

New prizes will soon be listed at HIGotVaccinated.com. Organizers said round one winner verifications are still taking place, and the launch of the round 2 take place on July 19.

So far, more than 260,000 vaccinated individuals have entered for their chance to win. If you already entered online but didn’t win this round, there is no need to re-enter as the entry carries over to the next round.

The full list of winners is below:

  • Ada Kubo of Keaau – Alexander & Baldwin Kailua Town Adventure Package ($1,939 value)
  • Alan Stringfield of Kaneohe – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Alicia Agustin of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Andrea Cotner of Mililani – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Anna Lau of Hilo – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Anna Oyape of Ewa Beach – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Biltha Leviticus of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Calvin Shimizu of Hilo – $1,000 Gift Certificate to Pearl City Shopping Center
  • Candace Pang of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Cheryl Kim of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
  • Christi Loder of Kailua – 100,000 HawaiianMiles
  • David Louthan of Kapaa – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points
  • Kourtney Davis of Honolulu – $1,000 to Elite Discount Furniture
  • Michael Street of Honolulu – Two roundtrip tickets on American Airlines
  • Pedro (Pete) Ortiz of Makawao – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

