Tropical Storm Felicia develops in East Pacific, far from Hawaii

Tropical Storm Felicia on Wednesday morning.
Tropical Storm Felicia on Wednesday morning.(NOAA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tropical storm has developed in the East Pacific, far from Hawaii, and could strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday night, according to forecasters.

The National Hurricane Center said as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Felicia was located about 655 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

The storm was moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph and was expected to continue moving in that direction, followed by a turn toward the west by Thursday night.

Felicia’s maximum sustained winds were at 50 mph with higher gusts and was forecast to continue intensifying.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

The storm could potentially bring large surf and rain to the islands, but it is still too early to tell.

Tropical Storm Felicia at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Felicia at 5 a.m. Wednesday.(National Hurricane Center)

This story will be updated.

