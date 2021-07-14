Trio of local players drafted in the final day of 2021 MLB Draft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft, three more Hawaii boys heard their name called to the big leagues.

Aiea native Kobe Kato was picked in the 13th round of Tuesday’s draft by the Houston Astros. After initially walking onto the Arizona Wildcats baseball program in 2018, Kato got the opportunity to start at second base this past season.

Kato and the Wildcats advanced to the 2021 College World Series in Omaha this past June, but had their postseason dreams cut short after two early losses to Vanderbilt and Stanford. Kato ended this season with a career high batting average of .350 to go along with 79 hits and 34 RBIs.

Mid Pacific alum Wyatt Young will be joining Hawaii native Jordan Yamamoto on the New York Mets after being selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Young, who is currently a junior at Pepperdine, has been a three year starting infielder for the Waves baseball team posting a career high batting average of .332. The former ILH player of the year with the Owls was part of the 2018 Mid Pac team that claimed the ILH Baseball Championship.

With five picks left in the 20th and final round of the draft, one more local boy got the call.

Kamehameha Schools alum Hunter Breault was selected by the Oakland Athletics with pick No. 608. The Oregon Ducks right-handed relief pitcher compiled a 4.68 ERA during his four year career in Eugene, tallying 44 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-2 Kapolei native was the top ranked baseball recruit out of Hawaii in 2017.

Kato, Young, and Breault join Saint Louis alum Dylan Spain and University of Hawaii pitcher Aaron Davenport as the five players with Hawaii ties selected in this year’s draft.

