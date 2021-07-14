Tributes
Trial date set for Hawaii lawmaker arrested for drunk driving

A police mug shot shows state Rep. Sharon Har after her DUI arrest.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a Zoom court appearance Tuesday, state Rep. Sharon Har received her trial date in connection with a drunk driving arrest in February.

The judge said Har’s trial will begin on August 10.

The 52-year-old lawmaker was arrested on Feb. 22 after police saw her driving in the wrong direction in the center lane of Beretania Street, which is a one-way street.

According to a police report, the officer who made the initial stop said that Har “slurred” her speech and appeared intoxicated.

Har had refused to take a breathalyzer test during her arrest.

[Related Coverage: Police body cam footage shows DUI arrest of Hawaii lawmaker]

She later blamed her cough medicine as the reason why she was driving the wrong way.

The judge also mandated the prosecution turn over new information to the defense from their independent investigation into the case.

This story will be updated.

