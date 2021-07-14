Tributes
NOAA launches investigation as videos circulate of people disturbing monk seals in Hawaii

A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.(HHHVIRAL)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:51 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA said it is investigating two viral video clips of people appearing to touch monk seals in Hawaii.

Both clips were posted on social media and have each been viewed and shared thousands of times.

In a video posted on TikTok, a woman visiting Kauai can be seen running away after the seal barks at her after she got too close to the animal.

In another video, a man appears to ignore the seal’s warnings and tries to pet it a second time.

The two clips sparked anger among community members with some urging the state to do more to educate visitors on how to respect Hawaii’s natural wonders and wildlife.

Officials said Hawaiian monk seals are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, and it is illegal to touch, harass, injure or kill the animals.

NOAA said it is crucial to protect these semiaquatic mammals as there are only about 1,400 monk seals alive today.

Kauai prosecuting attorney, Justin Kollar, vowed to prosecute to the fullest extent — which could result in hefty fines and up to five years in prison.

For the animal’s and your safety, officials ask the public to stay 50 feet away from seals and 150 feet away from mother seals with pups.

NOAA asks anyone with information to contact the NOAA OLE hotline at (800) 853-1964.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

