Maui County affordable housing plan seeks to build 5K homes in 5 years

MAUI COUNTY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The median sale price for a single-family home in Maui County last month reached an all-time high of $1,117,500.

“The Maui housing situation is kind of in a crisis,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Program Manager for Hawaiian Community Assets Financial Opportunity Center.

Hawaiian Community Assets has come up with a plan to build 5,000 affordable homes for Maui County residents in the next five years.

The executive director said with median prices for homes now over a million dollars, it is urgent.

“We can’t just do nothing. We are far past a crisis here, and it’s far past a moral situation. You’re talking about housing for survival,” said Jeff Gilbreath.

Last year, Hawaiian Community Assets got a contract from the county to develop a plan to build affordable homes for locals.

“You have so many folks that are buying sight unseen, cash buyers that are offshore, there’s no way our local families can compete. So, this plan focuses on local renters, local home buyers,” Gilbreath said.

After months of community meetings and speaking with hundreds of residents, they found there is a need for affordable homes in every community.

“Originally when we started out with the project, the focus was on Central Maui, Kihei and Lahaina, and we went out facilitated 20 community meetings and heard loud and clear from those areas that didn’t fall within Kihei, West Maui, and central that they have needs too,” Alexander-Monkres said.

Hawaiian Community Assets’ plan was submitted to the county in June and will be heard by the Affordable Housing Committee on July 19th at 1:30 p.m. They are seeking public comments.

