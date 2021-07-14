Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Honolulu Zoo to offer free admission to those who get vaccinated at their pop-up clinic

Honolulu Zoo
Honolulu Zoo
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo said it will be hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic on Friday to offer first and second doses of the COVID shot.

The zoo said Hawaii Pacific Health’s Vax Squad will be administering shots from their mobile bus between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health officials said those receiving their first COVID shot will be able to choose between the Pfizer shot for those 12 and up or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older.

Hawaii Pacific Health said second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available for those who received their first shot at the zoo’s pop-up clinic on June 26.

Guests who receive their shot at the site will receive complimentary admission to the zoo.

Those interested are asked to enter through Gate 6 on Monsarrat Avenue instead of the zoo’s front entrance. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to pre-register, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance cameras captured what happened Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m. video...
Surveillance video captures suspect nonchalantly waving at passerby before break-in
Vaccine Image / Generic
Ige: COVID restrictions will likely remain in place until the fall
HNN File
DOH: Elderly Oahu man becomes first fully-vaccinated COVID death
If Upcountry residents use water for things like irrigation, watering lawns or washing...
‘Water fiasco’ on Maui leaves residents feeling mistreated, unfairly targeted
Inside a Target store
Target seeks demolition of former Sears at Windward Mall

Latest News

Vaccine Image / Generic
Delta variant now accounts for 40% of all new COVID infections in Hawaii
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
82% of Hawaii’s vaccine-eligible population will need to get shot for restrictions to drop
Kaiser vaccine
Hawaii reports 61 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities
UH Football is less than two months away from their first home game.
Slowing pace of vaccinations prompts state, UH to consider capacity limits for UH football games