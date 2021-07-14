Honolulu Zoo to offer free admission to those who get vaccinated at their pop-up clinic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo said it will be hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic on Friday to offer first and second doses of the COVID shot.

The zoo said Hawaii Pacific Health’s Vax Squad will be administering shots from their mobile bus between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health officials said those receiving their first COVID shot will be able to choose between the Pfizer shot for those 12 and up or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older.

Hawaii Pacific Health said second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available for those who received their first shot at the zoo’s pop-up clinic on June 26.

Guests who receive their shot at the site will receive complimentary admission to the zoo.

Those interested are asked to enter through Gate 6 on Monsarrat Avenue instead of the zoo’s front entrance. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to pre-register, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.