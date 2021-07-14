Honolulu drops 42 spots in ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking of US cities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu didn’t fare well in this year’s US News & World Report “Best Places to Live” ranking.

The city dropped 42 spots in the 2021 ranking ― to no. 113.

That’s out of 150 of the most populous metro areas in the country.

The reports authors said Honolulu’s COVID-battered economy and high unemployment rate were the biggest factors driving the city’s big fall in the rankings.

Honolulu got a perfect 10 for “desirability,” but also ranked poorly in value, quality of life and net migration. (Honolulu did take the no. 8 spot among “most expensive places to live.”)

Las Vegas also plummeted in the rankings ― to no. 137 ― because of its high unemployment rate.

US News named Boulder, Colorado as the best place to live, for a second year in a row. Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina and Huntsville, Alabama rounded out the top three.

