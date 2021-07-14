Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a somber reminder the pandemic isn’t over yet, a Nanakuli family is mourning the loss of three members after COVID-19 quickly spread through their household.

Family members say the first person in the household to get sick was 36-year-old Baba Kanae, who’s severely disabled. He tested positive and was hospitalized for COVID-19 in April.

When he came back home 17 days later, his parents, Sybil and Jeffrey Kanae ― 71 and 58, respectively ― were gone after succumbing to the disease.

Daughter Jennifer Kanae said the entire family is still in shock.

“I cannot believe what happened. I’m still trying to figure out what the hell went wrong. What happened? Because one minute they are fine and then just gone,” she said.

“We don’t feel it’s real until it hits,” she added.

“In a one-month span, it was right after another,” added nephew Damien Julius.

“Going, going, going and when my aunty pass. It was like holy smokes. This is real.”

[Related: Delta variant now accounts for 40% of all new COVID infections in Hawaii]

Family members say they don’t how the virus entered the home. Despite isolating themselves, it still spread to all five unvaccinated members of the household.

Clayton Palakiko, 66, also died but his sister Georgian “Blackie” Palakiko, 67, survived after spending five days in the hospital.

“I thank God for everybody out there for loving my family,” said Palakiko, who has gotten vaccinated since the family’s ordeal.

“I truly feel, with all my heart, go get your vaccination,” she added.

Kanae says her brother, Baba, is not vaccinated because their parents decided that with his disability he couldn’t verbalize if the shot was affecting him.

There was no time to prepare financially so the family set up a GoFundMe account, fearing they may lose the van that Baba needs for transportation.

“When my uncle passed, his financial means wasn’t all set up because the COVID just wiped him out,” said Julius.

The family says they’re now trying to heal physically and emotionally by taking one day at a time.

“It’s devastating and hurtful, but I’m making the best of my life because I survived it,” said Palakiko.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance cameras captured what happened Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m. video...
Surveillance video captures suspect nonchalantly waving at passerby before break-in
Vaccine Image / Generic
Ige: COVID restrictions will likely remain in place until the fall
If Upcountry residents use water for things like irrigation, watering lawns or washing...
‘Water fiasco’ on Maui leaves residents feeling mistreated, unfairly targeted
HNN File
DOH: Elderly Oahu man becomes first fully-vaccinated COVID death
Inside a Target store
Target seeks demolition of former Sears at Windward Mall

Latest News

Hawaiian Community Assets has come up with a plan to build 5,000 affordable homes for Maui...
Maui County affordable housing plan seeks to build 5K homes in 5 years
The University of Hawaii at Manoa
Despite campus solar installations, UH says reaching clean energy goal will be difficult
Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
Judge to hear motion to dismiss case against 3 officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting
Maui County residents welcome new plan for thousands of affordable homes
Organization works to build affordable homes for Maui residents as median prices reach over $1M