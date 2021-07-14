Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will persist throughout the forecast period. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with the trade winds sufficiently strong enough to blow some brief passing showers over to select leeward areas at times.

Overall, expect typical trade wind weather for the balance of the forecast period with showers focused over windward and mauka areas, especially during the night and early morning hours.

Surf will remain well below the summertime average along south-facing shores through Thursday. Surf will trend up Friday as a new south swell fills in, with surf heights nearing the summertime average over the weekend.

Trade wind swell will remain near the summertime average Wednesday through Friday, then rise to slightly above normal levels over the weekend into early next week.

No significant swells are expected throughout the forecast period.

