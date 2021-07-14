Tributes
First lady Jill Biden to stop in Hawaii while heading to Tokyo Olympics

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Hawaii later this month.

She’s stopping in the islands on her way to attend the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

Details on her full itinerary have not yet been released, but the White House says she plans to hold an event in Hawaii along with Alaska.

Dr. Biden, 70, is fully vaccinated and will be among the select few allowed to attend the opening ceremony in Japan on July 23. The games were initially postponed because of the pandemic, but are now moving ahead despite a state of emergency being declared in Tokyo as cases spike.

This marks her first solo trip abroad as first lady.

It is common for the first lady to attend the games. Dr. biden last attended the Winter Olympics in 2010 alongside then-Vice President Joe Biden.

