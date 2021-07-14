Firefighters work to put out raging brush fire on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Waimea that broke out Tuesday night.

The blaze started at around 10 p.m.

A resident in the area said the fire is moving towards the neighborhood of Kamuela View Estates but is still about 150 yards away.

The cause of the fire and estimated acreage of damage is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

