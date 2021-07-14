Tributes
Boaters in the 51st Transpacific Yacht Race set sail to Hawaii

The 51st Transpacific Yacht Race started Tuesday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:11 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first wave of boaters in this year’s Transpacific Yacht Race set sail for Honolulu on Tuesday morning.

Some 41 yachts are participating in the biennial 2,225-mile long race, which launches from Los Angeles.

The Transpacific Yacht Club said the race will be split in three divisions with three different start dates, depending on the size, speed and type of the competing boats.

Only one boat is competing from Hawaii this year — Bob Pethick’s “Bretwalda 3,” which will be representing the Waikiki Yacht Club.

The 8-member crew aboard the “Bretwalda 3″ will launch Friday afternoon as part of the race’s second wave.

Boaters in Wave 3 will embark on their journey beginning Saturday.

The Transpacific Yacht Club said the fastest boat usually take about five to six days to traverse the Pacific.

“Being out in the ocean 1,000 miles from nowhere is somehow addicting,” said Dan Merino, a sailor in the race.

“We’re expecting a fairly fast race. The tricky part for us and the start is going to be getting out into the synoptic breeze. That’s the challenge and that’s what I’m kind of looking at before,” said Charles Busch, a Transpac sailor.

The race is celebrating its 51st anniversary, having first launched the competition in 1906.

To track the race in real time, click here.

