Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Army fire engine goes up in flames on Hawaii Island after suspected brake problem

Investigators work to pinpoint the cause of the fire as the truck sat along the road.
Investigators work to pinpoint the cause of the fire as the truck sat along the road.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire engine belonging to the Pohakuloa Training Area caught fire while traveling on Hawaii Island’s Saddle Road Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson says two people in the truck were heading toward Hilo four routine maintenance when the brakes stopped working suddenly. That caused a fire with the break pumps and the truck eventually was 50% engulfed in flames.

Other fire crews responded and used a water and foam mix to get the fire under control.

Officials said no one was injured as the driver and the assistant vehicle commander was able to get out safely.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
If Upcountry residents use water for things like irrigation, watering lawns or washing...
‘Water fiasco’ on Maui leaves residents feeling mistreated, unfairly targeted
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Honolulu drops 42 spots in ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
Surveillance cameras captured what happened Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m. video...
Surveillance video captures suspect nonchalantly waving at passerby before break-in

Latest News

The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the ongoing quest for the truth in Lisa Au’s murder
Hawaiian Community Assets has come up with a plan to build 5,000 affordable homes for Maui...
Maui County seeks to build more affordable homes as median prices soar over $1M
Watch ‘This is Now’: Amid tourism boom, airlines offer big sales to Hawaii