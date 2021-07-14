Army fire engine goes up in flames on Hawaii Island after suspected brake problem

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire engine belonging to the Pohakuloa Training Area caught fire while traveling on Hawaii Island’s Saddle Road Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson says two people in the truck were heading toward Hilo four routine maintenance when the brakes stopped working suddenly. That caused a fire with the break pumps and the truck eventually was 50% engulfed in flames.

Other fire crews responded and used a water and foam mix to get the fire under control.

Officials said no one was injured as the driver and the assistant vehicle commander was able to get out safely.

The incident is under investigation.

