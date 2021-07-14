Tributes
4 years after deadly Marco Polo blaze, new effort aims to include pets in fire safety plan

By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after the Marco Polo claimed the lives of four people and a pet, there’s a new effort aimed at protecting the animals we love in the event of an emergency.

The Community Kokua Foundation for Fire Safety and Recovery is partnering with Honolulu Fire Department and the American Red Cross to launch the “Eddy Project for Pet Fire Safety.”

The initiative hopes to encourage Hawaii pet owners to remember their animals when building their fire safety and evacuation plan.

According to the Red Cross, 500,000 pets in the U.S. are affected by fires every year, including pets in Hawaii.

The best way to protect your pets from the effects of a fire is to include them in your family’s plan. This includes having their own disaster supplies kit as well as arranging in advance for a safe place for them to stay if you need to leave your home.

You can learn more by clicking here.

