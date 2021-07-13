Tributes
UH’s Davenport, UH Hilo’s Spain selected on day two of 2021 MLB Draft

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On day two of the 2021 MLB Draft, two players with Hawaii ties had their names called in the middle rounds of this year’s draft.

University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors ace Aaron Davenport was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the sixth round with the 186th pick in the draft.

Davenport falls into the signing bonus slot value of $259,400, but his bonus details have not been disclosed yet.

The BaseBows’ Friday night starter has two years left of college eligibility, but decided to leave UH for start this professional career.

Also drafted on Monday was University of Hawaii-Hilo’s Dylan Spain, taken in the 10th round of the draft by the Atlanta Braves.

A 2016 graduate of Saint Louis, Spain did not step on the mound for the Vulcans in the last two years, deciding to opt out of the abbreviated COVID-19 season.

The 2021 MLB Draft concludes on Tuesday, finishing rounds 11-20 — starting at 6:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

