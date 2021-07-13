Surveillance video captures suspect nonchalantly waving at passerby before break-in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a break-in on a busy street that was all caught on camera.

The would-be thief was only inside the Remixx Bar and Grill a few seconds, but in that short time managed to do thousands in damage.

Tasha Hau and Mariah Nunies opened Remixx eight months ago. The two met working as bartenders and “clicked from day one.”

Now every day, 12 hours a day, you’ll find the co-owners hard at work ― determined to make their dream a success.

“We put our blood, sweat and tears into this business,” Hau said. “This is like our baby and for somebody to come in and vandalize it and to try and take that from us, it was just heartbreaking.”

Surveillance cameras captured what happened Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., video shows a suspect get out of a dark-colored car at the corner of Piikoi and Waimanu streets and walk up to the glass doors, carrying something red in his right hand.

He can be seen waving at a passing witness moments before bashing in the door.

Nunies said, “I don’t know if it was a wrench or a hammer wrapped in a t-shirt or some type of cloth material.”

The suspect forced his way through the glass. Two seconds later, he darted back out and took off running mauka down Piikoi.

“We believe the alarm scared him off,” said Nunies.

What remains a mystery is why they were targeted as well as the identity of the suspect and the people who dropped him off.

“Obviously, this wasn’t his first time,” Hau said. “Probably won’t be his last.”

Meanwhile, repairs to the door cost $3,000. It’s a hit they don’t want anyone else to take.

“People work really hard for everything they’ve built. Especially local businesses,” Nunies said.

Hau added, “We want to catch him and get him off the street.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.