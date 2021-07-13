Tributes
President of the Merrie Monarch, Aunty Luana Kawelu, shares the history of the Festival and her most memorable moments

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:04 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Host McKenna Maduli takes us virtually to Hilo, HI to connect with the President of the Merrie Monarch Festival Aunty Luana Kawelu. Luana shares the history of the Festival and her fondest memories, including working with her mother Aunty Dottie Thompson, perpetuating the Merrie Monarch Festival into the beloved event everyone in Hawai’i looks forward to all year long.

For More Information: www.merriemonarch.com

