‘Ocean Sheroes’ rowing team crushes World Record in the Great Pacific Race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Ocean Sheroes” rowing team is officially the New World Record holders for the fastest female foursome to complete the Great Pacific Race, a feat that is still setting in for the record breaking rowers.

“When we actually made land and we took fourteen days off the women’s record, it was something that we never really thought we’d actually ever quite achieve.” Crew member Purusha Gordon told Hawaii News Now.

The Four set off from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and made the long journey across the Pacific ocean to Waikiki.

The trek was the culmination of months of preparation and training, but what they weren’t prepared for was the welcome they received when they made it to the islands.

“To have that kind of welcome is lovely and to come in past the surf break, through the channel and to be given the leis and the head garlands that people had made for us on arrival.” Gordon said. “It was, that was really really special and just to have the confirmation of the record as well, it was something that we hoped we’d be able to achieve.”

Reaching Oahu on July 6th, it took just 35 days, crushing the previous record by two whole weeks.

Traversing big waves and strong currents, the ocean taking the four Brits to the breaking point, but it was their bond that helped them push through.

“Yeah lots of different moments where we struggled,” Crew member Lily Lower said. “But I think as a team we really came together and got through them and that was also special about the crossing.”

The team was also racing for a cause, raising funds for the Seabin Project, an ocean recycling bin that collects sea debris and trash — something the team strongly supports after viewing the amount of trash in the open ocean.

“It was kind of a bit of a wake up call that actually we knew that there is this problem of trash in the ocean, but actually we haven’t really realized how much we would see.” Gordon said.

For more information on how to help the Seabin project you can head to Oceansheroes.com.

