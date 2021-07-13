New DOH report shows highly transmissible Delta variant is spreading in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the state Department of Health shows the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in Hawaii.

According to the report released Monday, 57 cases of the Delta variant have been detected statewide so far. That’s 53 more than the department’s last report on June 23.

Each county has had at least one case of the variant.

The report said it has evidence showing the Delta variant is being spread in the community.

Health officials said they’re also concerned about another mutation of the Delta strain that’s believed to be more transmissible and possibly more resistant to antibodies. Hawaii has already seen 10 of these infections.

